Two Rite Aid distribution centers in Fairless Hills and Langhorne will close on Dec. 4, putting 356 employees out of work, the Camp Hill, Pa., retailer said this month in a notice to state regulators.
The facilities, at 1 Geoffrey Dr. in Fairless Hills and 8 Queen Anne Court in Langhorne, are “being sold to Walgreens Boots Alliance, which has decided to close the facility,” Rite Aid told the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry in an Oct. 1 letter.
Walgreens had agreed in 2015 to buy Rite Aid Corp. for $17.2 billion but canceled the deal two years later, deciding instead to buy in stages nearly 2,000 of Rite Aid’s stores and three warehouses, including those in Bucks County, which are operated jointly, for $4.38 billion.
At the end of August, Rite Aid still had 2,464 stores.