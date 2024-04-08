Six more Rite Aid stores are closing in Philly and its suburbs
The pharmacies at each of the locations are set to close by the end of the month.
Rite Aid is set to close six more stores in Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey in the wake of the company’s recent bankruptcy filing.
Rite Aid leases and properties are for sale in nine states, according to A & G Real Estate Partners. Its list was recently updated to include the following Philadelphia-area locations, and Rite Aid provided the dates on which the stores, as well as the pharmacies within them, are set to close:
2131-59 N. Broad St., Philadelphia: Pharmacy closing April 23; store closing TBD
6201 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia: Pharmacy closing April 16; store closing May 19
6731 Woodland Ave., Philadelphia: Pharmacy closing April 25; store closing TBD
7385 Maple Ave, Pennsauken: Pharmacy closing April 29; store closing May 19
118 Eagleview Blvd., Exton: Pharmacy closing April 25; store closing TBD
1200 W. Market Street, York: Pharmacy closing April 29; store closing May 19
A Rite Aid near 16th and Chestnut in Center City closed in January, as did three others in Philadelphia, Moorestown, and West Chester in December.
Across the country, Rite Aid now operates 1,690 stores, according to its website. That’s down from 1,813 locations in January, and 2,000 locations in October, when the Navy Yard-based pharmacy chain filed for federal Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
In some neighborhoods where stores have closed, some residents said they felt abandoned as they now struggled to get their prescriptions from the nearest store. Seniors without cars said they’ve been having a particularly hard time.
» READ MORE: What happens after a Philly neighborhood’s last chain pharmacy shuts its doors
Rite Aid officials have said that decisions about which stores to close are based on a variety of factors, including “business strategy, lease and rent considerations, local business conditions and viability, and store performance,” and customers of soon-to-close stores are notified with letters and in-store signage in the weeks ahead of a closure. Prescriptions are automatically transferred to a nearby Rite Aid unless a customer requests otherwise.
In total, 27 Rite Aid locations have gone up for sale or were recently sold in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. As of April 8, those stores include:
Pennsylvania
104 E. Third St., Bethlehem
472 N. Main St., Doylestown
39 West Side Mall, Edwardsville
118 Eagleview Blvd., Exton
621 Clay Ave., Jeannette
105 Old York Road, New Cumberland
136 North 63rd St., Philadelphia
1628-36 Chestnut St., Philadelphia
2131-59 N. Broad St., Philadelphia
2545 Aramingo Ave., Philadelphia
3000-02 Reed St., Philadelphia
3260 N. Broad St., Philadelphia
6201 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia
6731 Woodland Ave., Philadelphia
7941 Oxford Ave., Philadelphia
200 Kimberton Road, Phoenixville
10 S. Center St., Pottsville
425 Spruce St., Scranton
642 Easton Rd., Warrington
927 Paoli Pike, West Chester
SR 940 and Main Street, White Haven
14 Fifth St., Williamsport
1200 W. Market Street, York
New Jersey
37 Juliustown Rd., Browns Mills
1426 Mt. Ephraim Ave., Camden
Taunton Boulevard and Tuckerton Road, Medford
121 W. Main St., Moorestown
7385 Maple Ave, Pennsauken
435 East Broadway, Salem
Rite Aid still operates around 450 stores in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Despite facing $4 billion in debt, more than 1,600 lawsuits related to opioid prescriptions, and other financial issues, attorney Joshua Sussberg said at a bankruptcy hearing in October: “We are open for business and it will be business as usual.”