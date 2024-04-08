Skip to content
Six more Rite Aid stores are closing in Philly and its suburbs

The pharmacies at each of the locations are set to close by the end of the month.

An entrance to a closed Rite Aid at 3000 Reed Street in Grays Ferry, photographed on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. Three more Rite Aids in the city are set to close soon, too, amid the company's bankruptcy.
Rite Aid is set to close six more stores in Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey in the wake of the company’s recent bankruptcy filing.

Rite Aid leases and properties are for sale in nine states, according to A & G Real Estate Partners. Its list was recently updated to include the following Philadelphia-area locations, and Rite Aid provided the dates on which the stores, as well as the pharmacies within them, are set to close:

  1. 2131-59 N. Broad St., Philadelphia: Pharmacy closing April 23; store closing TBD

  2. 6201 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia: Pharmacy closing April 16; store closing May 19

  3. 6731 Woodland Ave., Philadelphia: Pharmacy closing April 25; store closing TBD

  4. 7385 Maple Ave, Pennsauken: Pharmacy closing April 29; store closing May 19

  5. 118 Eagleview Blvd., Exton: Pharmacy closing April 25; store closing TBD

  6. 1200 W. Market Street, York: Pharmacy closing April 29; store closing May 19

A Rite Aid near 16th and Chestnut in Center City closed in January, as did three others in Philadelphia, Moorestown, and West Chester in December.

Across the country, Rite Aid now operates 1,690 stores, according to its website. That’s down from 1,813 locations in January, and 2,000 locations in October, when the Navy Yard-based pharmacy chain filed for federal Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

In some neighborhoods where stores have closed, some residents said they felt abandoned as they now struggled to get their prescriptions from the nearest store. Seniors without cars said they’ve been having a particularly hard time.

» READ MORE: What happens after a Philly neighborhood’s last chain pharmacy shuts its doors

Rite Aid officials have said that decisions about which stores to close are based on a variety of factors, including “business strategy, lease and rent considerations, local business conditions and viability, and store performance,” and customers of soon-to-close stores are notified with letters and in-store signage in the weeks ahead of a closure. Prescriptions are automatically transferred to a nearby Rite Aid unless a customer requests otherwise.

In total, 27 Rite Aid locations have gone up for sale or were recently sold in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. As of April 8, those stores include:

Pennsylvania

  1. 104 E. Third St., Bethlehem

  2. 472 N. Main St., Doylestown

  3. 39 West Side Mall, Edwardsville

  4. 118 Eagleview Blvd., Exton

  5. 621 Clay Ave., Jeannette

  6. 105 Old York Road, New Cumberland

  7. 136 North 63rd St., Philadelphia

  8. 1628-36 Chestnut St., Philadelphia

  9. 2131-59 N. Broad St., Philadelphia

  10. 2545 Aramingo Ave., Philadelphia

  11. 3000-02 Reed St., Philadelphia

  1. 3260 N. Broad St., Philadelphia

  2. 6201 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia

  3. 6731 Woodland Ave., Philadelphia

  4. 7941 Oxford Ave., Philadelphia

  5. 200 Kimberton Road, Phoenixville

  6. 10 S. Center St., Pottsville

  7. 425 Spruce St., Scranton

  8. 642 Easton Rd., Warrington

  9. 927 Paoli Pike, West Chester

  10. SR 940 and Main Street, White Haven

  11. 14 Fifth St., Williamsport

  12. 1200 W. Market Street, York

New Jersey

  1. 37 Juliustown Rd., Browns Mills

  2. 1426 Mt. Ephraim Ave., Camden

  3. Taunton Boulevard and Tuckerton Road, Medford

  4. 121 W. Main St., Moorestown

  5. 7385 Maple Ave, Pennsauken

  6. 435 East Broadway, Salem

Rite Aid still operates around 450 stores in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Despite facing $4 billion in debt, more than 1,600 lawsuits related to opioid prescriptions, and other financial issues, attorney Joshua Sussberg said at a bankruptcy hearing in October: “We are open for business and it will be business as usual.”