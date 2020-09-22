Rothman already dominates the Philadelphia area through partnerships with Jefferson Health, Main Line Health, Geisinger, Northwell Health, and Capital Health. The institute’s six locations on the Jersey Shore cover from Freehold to Cape May Courthouse. Its last major expansion was in 2017, to North Jersey and New York in a partnership with Northwell Health. It now has eight offices in that market, including one each in Gramercy and Murray Hill in Manhattan. It plans another Manhattan location on Madison Avenue.