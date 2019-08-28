NextFab ceo Evan Malone, cfo Ken Tomlinson, SBA Acting Administrator Chris Pilkerton, NextFab site manager Scott Newcomb at NextFab’s South Philly site on Aug. 28, 2019, mark a $100,000 SBA grant to aid job creation. Above them is an image of the ancient Greek sea god Poseidon, enlarged and made via 3-D printer from a clay original. Malone is the founder, owner and boss at NextFab, whose three sites in Philadelphia and one in Wilmington enroll more than 1,200 members paying $25-300 a month to use 3-D printers, laser cutters and other digital tools. NextFab has also invested $7.5 million and offered business help to 23 of its most promising member start-up companies, and is recruiting investors to back more.