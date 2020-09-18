As the merger date approached, Sheinfeld was tasked with figuring out how Walgreens' “Day One” corporate policies would affect all Rite Aid employees. On January 13, 2017, Sheinfeld complained to a colleague about his role on the Day One Policy Project: “I now have over 150 pages of policies (each policy is incredibly long) that have to be read and analyzed and it has to be done pronto. These policies all get sent to the many members of the Policy Oversight Committee for their immediate review as if they have nothing else to do.”