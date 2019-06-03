Want to avoid becoming a victim of financial fraud?
Learn directly from the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities, and Temple University’s Institute on Protective Services about various investment products and how to protect yourself from financial scams.
The SEC’s Philadelphia Regional Office will host an event for senior investors on Tuesday, June 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Montgomery County Community College. The program will take place in College Hall 144/148/151 on the campus at 340 DeKalb Pike in Blue Bell, Pa.
This senior outreach event is free to the public and lunch will be provided.
Register by email to attend the event (SECSeniorOutreach@sec.gov) or call 215-597-0200 and provide your name, phone number, and whether you require special assistance for a disability.
“An important reason why we come to work every day is to help people understand investing and how to identify potential fraud," said Jeffrey Boujoukos, regional director of the Philadelphia office for the SEC.
“A program like this one helps us talk with senior investors directly, answer their questions in person, and show them our website Investor.gov so they can use it as a resource to learn more about protecting their money in the days and years ahead,” he said.
Boujoukos will kick off the program on Tuesday morning, followed by a two-part panel on “Understanding Financial Products.”
Speakers include Peter Chandler, director, investor education at FINRA; Glenn Skreppen, director, bureau of securities compliance and examinations, at the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities; and Mark Zehner, deputy chief, public finance abuse unit, Division of Enforcement at the SEC’s Philadelphia regional office. The second panel takes place in the afternoon with additional speakers.
In addition, Ronald Costen, professor at Temple University with the college’s Institute on Protective Services, will speak on “Changes in Thought and Memory and How That Affects Decision Making."
After noon, another panel takes place describing “Red Flags of Investment Fraud and FINRA Trusted Contact Rule,” followed by the lunchtime keynote speaker Lori Schock, director, Office of Investor Education and Advocacy with the SEC.
In addition to the Investor.gov website, the SEC maintains a current checklist for all investors, reminding them to: identify goals and create a financial plan; pay off high-interest debt; participate in company retirement plans and take full advantage of employer matching; do a background check on any investment professional; understand fees; research investments; maintain a diverse portfolio; and avoid investment opportunities that sound too good to be true.