Hoping for a quick Sephora run this morning? You may have to rethink your plans.
The beauty retail giant is closing its doors in the U.S. for an hour Wednesday morning — along with its distribution centers, call centers, and corporate office — while its 16,000 employees undergo an inclusivity workshop.
- It’s beautiful that Sephora is following Starbucks’ lead on pushing back against racial bias | Jenice Armstrong
- One year later: A timeline of controversy and progress since the Starbucks arrests seen ’round the world
- Starbucks' CEO on racial training: We want to confront our biases 'and disrupt them'
The training comes months after R&B artist SZA tweeted about discrimination she experienced in a California shop, though a statement from the company said the two weren’t directly related.
Sephora’s workshop also comes about a year after Seattle-based coffee chain Starbucks had its employees undergo an anti-racial bias training following the arrests of two black men at a Center City store last April.
In May, Sephora said it would close the morning of June 5 “to host inclusion workshops for our employees” in conjunction with its “We Belong to Something Beautiful” campaign.
"These values have always been at the heart of Sephora, and we’re excited to welcome everyone when we reopen," it wrote.
Sephora’s statement said the “We Belong to Something Beautiful” campaign had been planned over a year, while store closures were in development for more than six months.
“This store closure is part of a long journey in our aspiration to create a more inclusive beauty community and workplace, which has included forming employee resource groups, building Social Impact and philanthropic programs, and hosting inclusive mindset training for all supervisors,” Sephora’s statement said.
The company drew ire in late April when Grammy-nominated artist SZA said an employee called security to “make sure [she] wasn’t stealing” while visiting a store in Calabasas, Calif. The company replied that it took “complaints like this very seriously” and said it was “actively working with our teams to address the situation immediately.”
The company’s statement said the “We Belong to Something Beautiful” campaign was not happening as a result of the artist’s tweet, but “it does reinforce why belonging is now more important than ever.”
Sephora’s statement only stated that its stores would close Wednesday morning, and a spokesperson would not confirm a specific time that customers should expect closures for the inclusivity workshop.
Reached by phone Tuesday, employees at Sephora’s Center City, Suburban Square, and King of Prussia locations said that the stores would open at 11 a.m. Wednesday, an hour later than normal. Shoppers planning a visit Wednesday should call their store to confirm.
Stores will see normal hours after the training, the New York Times reported.
Starbucks closed more than 8,000 U.S. stores for a few hours last year on May 29. The training was prompted after a video of Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson being arrested out of the chain’s store at 18th and Spruce Streets went viral after they refused to leave.
The training included a discussion about racial bias and discrimination, a questionnaire, and a film by Stanley Nelson, a filmmaker who focuses of black history and experiences.
Starbucks’ efforts to train employees in implicit bias generated a nationwide discussion around the issue.
Malek Young, an employee at a Center City Starbucks at the time of the training, told the Inquirer that the sessions went well.
"I do think people are learning," he said outside the Loews Hotel, where the training was held. "And if they aren't, I am."
A spokesperson for the company did not provide specifics details for the workshop.
"We’ll be discussing what it means to belong, across many different lenses that include, but are not limited to, gender identity, race and ethnicity, age, abilities, and more," read Sephora's statement. "This week marks the first step in our journey, and with the goal of ensuring everyone feels welcome in the beauty category, we hope that We Belong to Something Beautiful helps further foster that belief, for the benefit of our clients, for the betterment of the industry and our communities at large."
While members of the press were not allowed into Starbucks’ racial-bias training last year, it offered a preview of what it planned to share with its nearly 175,000 employees ahead of time.
It’s not clear. Neither company commented on whether or not they were in communication with each other when Sephora was developing Wednesday’s workshop. Starbucks said last year that it had intended to share its training material with other businesses.