Unfortunately, the risk of an attack is getting worse. In just the past few weeks alone, we’ve seen brands such as Macy’s, T-Mobile and restaurant chains like Moe’s, McAlister’s Deli, and Schlotzsky’s all suffer data breaches, and these are just the recognizable companies that we read about. Most small business owners know that no organization can confidently claim that their customer, employee and company data is 100 percent secure. But there are practical steps to take to decrease your odds of falling victim to a cyber-attack.