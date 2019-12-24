It’s not uncommon for business owners like Ian Smith to throw their employees a holiday party instead of giving gifts. “For the past several years, I’ve treated all of our employees and their spouses or significant others to a holiday dinner out at a nice restaurant -- usually an Italian restaurant in Philly or Bucks County with a great menu and festive atmosphere,” says Smith, who owns technology firm SyncraTec Solutions in Yardley. “It’s always been a fun night out. This year, one of my employees offered to host at her house, which we’re all really looking forward to.”