Black Friday isn’t the only way to kick-start your holiday shopping. On Nov. 30, stores across the Philadelphia region are participating in Small Business Saturday, which allows you to support local businesses and score deals at the same time. Here are some places to start shopping, with a little something for everyone on your list.
The deal: 20% off Di Bruno Bros.-branded gift boxes and crates, at all locations.
Have a few cooks in your family or friend group? Gift them a basket of novelty ingredients, like strawberry and Prosecco jam, Hawaiian black lava sea salt, and aged cheddar. Ranging in price from $30-$300, Di Bruno Bros. offers a variety of packages filled with cheeses, snacks, and spreads, all on sale this Saturday.
Multiple locations, 215-665-9220 (Rittenhouse location), dibruno.com
The deal: A free whole wheat peanut butter bone cookie with any $20 purchase.
Don’t forget Fido this holiday season at Manayunk’s Pet Friendly Dog Bakery. Shoppers will find a display case stocked with dog treats, like pumpkin cupcakes and cookies shaped like the LOVE sculpture, a hamburger and more ($1.99 and up). A few cat treats, like salmon and liver nibbles, are available, too, along with a selection of dried treats, toys, and pet clothing, including mini sports jerseys.
4324 Main St., 215-483-7387, petfriendlydogbakery.com
The deal: A free gift (scarves, gourmet treats, and more) with every $100 purchase
Find toys sourced from all over the world at this Main Line spot, selling electronic-free items designed to spark imaginative play. Best-sellers include handcrafted wooden spinning tops from Austria ($9-$39), a Pinball Science Kit ($25) where kids make their own mini-pinball machine, and a FlipBooKit ($39), a hand-cranked movie machine that allows you to display your own video or animated flip book.
2 Lancaster Ave, Ardmore, 610-649-2909, puccimanuli.com
The deal: A Bluecoat Trio special, featuring a bottle of Bluecoat American Dry Gin, Bluecoat Barrel Finished Gin, and Bluecoat Elderflower Gin, for $76.76 — a savings of $22.
Break up the afternoon with a cocktail at this chic Fishtown microdistillery, where you also will find gifts for gin enthusiasts.
25 E Allen St., 215-671-0346, philadelphiadistilling.com
The deal: 15% off storewide discounts at all locations to anyone who mentions “Small Business Saturday.”
Fit in a brisk morning jog before an afternoon of shopping with Philadelphia Runner, offering both free post-run doughnuts and deals for when you return. Three-mile group jogs will set off at 10 a.m. from Center City, University City, and Manayunk locations. Discounts are available at all five locations.
Philadelphia Runner, multiple locations, 215-972-8333 (Center City), philadelphiarunner.com
The deal: 20% off storewide from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 15% off storewide from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and 10% off storewide from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.
From fig and sage candles ($26) to plates shaped like cats ($8) to colorfully knit slippers ($38) to anteater hugging pillows ($42), Omoi Zakka Shop offers a range of giftable, and often quirky, items at its two boutique locations. You’ll also find plenty of stationary supplies, including leather-bound journals and fountain pens, as well as Japanese-influenced decor and designs. (Regular prices listed.)
Omoi Zakka Shop, 41 S. 3rd St. and 1608 Pine St., 215-454-6910 (Old City), 215-545-0963 (Rittenhouse), omoionline.com
The deal: 20% off storewide on Saturday and Sunday.
Whether you’re seeking to add a new succulent to your own windowsill collection or are shopping for a plant enthusiast, East Falls plant shop Vault + Vine has you covered. The store also features a cafe where you can first grab a coffee before perusing potted houseplants, planted centerpieces, indoor planter designs, and other lush takeaways. And look for a variety of candles, bags, jewelry, housewares, and other locally made goods, too.
3507 Midvale Ave., 267-331-6292, vaultandvine.co
The deal: A $10 Thirsty Dice gift card for every $50 spent on local games, plus various discounts on games.
Level up your local shopping by buying a board game designed by an area game or puzzle maker. Fairmount’s Thirsty Dice board game cafe is hosting a midday happy hour (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.), where you can meet the creatives behind 9th Level Games, Hit ‘em With a Shoe, Puzzle so Hard, and Nauvoo Games. And games from the four companies will be on sale.
1642 Fairmount Ave., 215-765-2679, thirstydice.com
The deal: 10% off all new bikes, 20% off tune-ups, 10% off parts.
In the market for a new Schwinn or Redline? East Passyunk’s South Philly Bikes will get you on the road. If you’re lucky, Mara, the resident shop dog, will keep you company as you browse the store or wait for a repair.
1901 S. 13th St., 215-334-9100, southphillybikes.com