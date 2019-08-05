"You should always look for someone that has a "Superhost" status," says Matt and Alicia Tagliaferro who together host an Airbnb site in Northern Liberties. A Superhost is someone who, according to Airbnb, provides a "shining example" for other hosts and because of their experience and reviews has a special badge on their listing and profile to help identify them. The Taligaferros, both experienced Airbnb hosts, say that you can find Superhosts in any price range.