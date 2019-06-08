When she bought it at the end of 2015, the grandmother of two who had survived two bouts of cancer — ovarian in 1987 and cervical in 1995 — was a director of Harlem services at Goddard Riverside Community Center. The New York nonprofit focused on housing for populations difficult to accommodate, including individuals with mental illness. She retired in May 2016 after 20 years there to devote her full attention to a hat factory about 100 miles away.