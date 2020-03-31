Rick Williamson, a catering business owner in Willow Grove, tried unsuccessfully for three days to upload his application for a Small Business Administration emergency loan.
“I got kicked out of the system so many times, I had to start over,” said Williamson, who runs a third-generation family catering operation with five full-time staff and over 40 part-time staff, all of whom he had to let go.
He finally uploaded everything, but is still waiting on his loan application. In the meantime, he’s eligible for a $10,000 advance against the loan — and he doesn’t have to pay it back if the loan is denied.
“If I’m approved, they put that advance against my total loan balance,” he said.
The SBA has streamlined the loan application process for business owners, and now is advancing $10,000 to all applicants, according to agency spokeswoman Carol Wilkinson in Washington.
On Mar. 27, 2020, President Trump signed into law the CARES Act, which provided additional assistance for small business owners and non-profits, including a $10,000 advance on an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL).
This advance may be available even if the business owner’s loan application is declined or is still pending, and will be forgiven, according to the SBA.
However, as a business owner, you still have to apply -- all over again.
If you wish to apply for the advance on your disaster loan, go online and visit www.SBA.gov/Disaster as soon as possible to fill out a new, streamlined application.
In order to qualify for the advance, you need to submit this new application even if you previously submitted a disaster loan application. Applying for the advance will not impact the status or slow your existing application, according to regional SBA spokesman Christopher Hatch.
The SBA’s buggy website “has been resolved,” said Wilkinson.
However, she encouraged business owners to subscribe to email updates via www.SBA.gov/Updates and follow the agency on Twitter at @SBAgov for the latest news on available SBA resources and services. If you need additional assistance, you can find your local SBA office and resource partners at www.SBA.gov/LocalAssistance. If you have questions, you may also call the hotline at 1-800-659-2955.
Business owners including Jim Rosenthal, are still puzzled by the process.
“There’s some ambiguity between what to apply for and what hinders getting money from one versus the other,” said Rosenthal, who owns PDC Graphics print shop in Southampton.
“For the SBA you apply directly for disaster, even though normally SBA would go through a bank. For CARES you go through a bank, but if you apply for SBA, you may not get CARES,” he wrote in an email.
“I went to the link https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. and started to fill out an application the other day. It asked for all sorts of information to create an account, and I started the application. When I went back, the site was down for maintenance. When I came back again, there’s no way to apply online anymore it seems. Looks like they took that all down and the only way to apply is with manual forms and then to upload them,” Rosenthal added.
While she’s waiting for a state or city loan, Debra Williams with City Fitness in West Philadelphia is asking her clients to pay for classes by donation.
“I’m a brick and mortar establishment. I put my classes on EventBrite. I’m asking for donations. I’ve only been around for three years, and in the fitness business that’s nothing,” she said. Located at 2499 North 50th Street, at City Avenue.
“I’m totally class based, personal training and spinning classes. It’s tough. I’m asking for donations, because everything’s just shut down.”
Pa. Governor Tom Wolf’s emergency loan application is also onerous, said Williamson, the catering business owner who is also applying also for the Wolf Administration COVID Relief Act loan.
“It’s harder than the SBA loan application. You have to show profit for a certain amount of years. We had a bad year in 2017. So reading their guidelines, we might not even qualify.”
That said, his local Congresswoman Madeline Dean “encouraged us to apply for everything, so we are."
If a business owner or nonprofit representative has not completed their application through the old site, they will have to start over.
“But, the good news is that the new application is simpler and you don’t lose your place in line. If they had already submitted an application with the old website, they’re good to go,” said Maura Shenker, director of the Small Business Development Center at Temple, which hosts online seminars about how to apply for loans.
Attend the DAILY SBA EIDL webinar (every weekday at 9 a.m.) at: https://pasbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events?reset=1.