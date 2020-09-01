You know the pressures you face every day. You have limited resources and many responsibilities. You have to be expert at many different things. All of the decisions you make impact not only your company’s profits but potentially the livelihoods and well-being of the employees, customers, vendors and partners – as well as your family - who rely on you. And all of this has been made more problematic because of the significant downturn caused by the pandemic which has resulted in lost revenues, unpaid bills and - when it comes to your employees - very difficult choices about their jobs.