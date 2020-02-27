Jeannine A. Cook, owner of Harriett's Bookshop, inside her store. “I feel like the city has been really responsive to the idea of a young black woman making a decision to provide solutions to the issues we have through books, conversation, and art,” Cook said. “This is a curated collection that promotes the voices of woman artist, authors, and activists. Those voices are what I believe will help facilitate some of the dialogue that has been missing from this city, country, and this world.”