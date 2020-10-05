A big attraction to these plans are the rollover rules. Employees can generally choose how they’d like their money invested among options that your administrator offers. Different from Flexible Savings Accounts — which have more limitations — if they don’t use all they saved that year, the remaining amounts roll over to the next year. If they leave your company, the amounts in their accounts can be transferred to another account, including individual accounts. So in a way it’s like a retirement plan for their healthcare expenses.