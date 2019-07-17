For starters, you can raise prices. That, of course, is easier said than done. But the fact is that if a minimum wage hike becomes the law then your costs will be going up. Even if you’re paying your employees well above the mandated wage, just know that an increase in that rate has an effect on all wages, because what would a more experienced employee say if he or she were making $15 an hour (twice the federal minimum before) and now only making the minimum or even just a few dollars more? Many would expect an increase in their own rate just to maintain parity. You’ll need to step up, and your only option may be to increase prices.