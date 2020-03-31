Peralta said sales at his store have dropped 50% in the last two weeks. Despite its location, where two SEPTA bus routes stop, he worries that reduced store hours, the shuttered Dobbins Technical High School school across the street, and the large drop in the use of public transportation will not allow him to pay his four employees and his bills. He owes $767 a week on his bodega’s mortgage, and pays each employee an average of $130 for a 12-hour day. That’s in addition to his other bills and the cost of merchandise.