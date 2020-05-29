The guidelines early on from the SBA were scarce and online platforms were still being established to process applications. This proved to be a bureaucratic hurdle for the larger banks, causing them delays. But despite these challenges, many smaller banks like Fulton and BNB pressed forward, often having to re-send updated applications as the rules changed. “But we weren’t embarrassed by that,” O’Connor said. “When you’re nimble and small, you can make judgment calls that were in our control on the fly. When we saw the magnitude of what this [the SBA loan program] was then, it was incumbent upon us to implement a process to build that lifeline.”