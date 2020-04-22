According to Colin Devlin, an attorney at Philadelphia’s Lex Nova Law LLC, some of this may not be the fault of the business owners. In their rush to get money, many may have been forced to take liberty with some of the information they provided. “There was such a gold rush to apply for these loans as evidenced by the funds running out so quick, and because of that, there was a lot of confusion and ambiguities by both borrowers and lenders,” he says.