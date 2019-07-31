REC’s business model is one of a kind in the region, Silver and Toms maintained. A membership costs between $40 and $80 a month and includes access to creative tools like a recording studio, a visuals lab, and common areas that are as useful for brainstorming as they are for networking. Different levels of membership offer varying amounts of credits that members can redeem to use the facilities. With the addition of the new location, monthly membership prices are expected to see an increase of $10.