Stress can come from many sources — a bad boss, tight deadlines, uncomfortable working conditions — and it can cause health problems, from heart and panic attacks to hypertension. Respondents in the Korn Ferry study said that work-related stress caused loss of sleep and made them call out sick. Besides unhappiness, too much stress can affect productivity and can in some cases lead to employees quitting. None of this is good for any company, particularly a small business where even the absence or loss of one good employee can have a significant impact.