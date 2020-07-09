These types of phone systems are easy to set up. My company has had one for more than 15 years. We pay about $15 an extension. Whenever a call comes to our toll-free number, the caller can choose from a menu of options and the call is routed to my employee’s cell phone or to a voice mail box where both audio and text notifications are then automatically sent. Each of my employees can administer a preferences for the phone online. The service we use, similar to other services, also offers web-based, voice over internet protocol (VOIP) phones for an additional cost if you don’t want employees using their smartphones to take customer calls. And although I don’t, you can still employ a receptionist to receive and then transfer all calls directly to people’s extensions.