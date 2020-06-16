If you’re going to make a claim for business interruption, be prepared to show your books and records. You’ll need to calculate how much income you lost that was directly related to the looting, and not because of the pandemic. Even if your store or restaurant had limited operations, the stoppage of those activities that were directly caused by looting, is likely covered. Your job is to show the revenues and expenses you’ve been incurring for those operations and then a reasonable projection of the profits that you would have earned if the looting did not occur. “It depends on your specific policy,” says Winter who also says to aggressively fight any objection that an insurance company may raise. “I’d caution policy holders not to take “no” for an answer without diving into the policy language and talking to experienced coverage counsel.”