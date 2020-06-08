Next is to implement. Mauger recommends developing a written reopening plan and even an employee focused infectious disease risk mitigation manual which contains procedures for all your employees to follow for operating as safely as possible. This is something that you may want to do with an attorney or an experienced human resources consultant. Also have a process for identifying and notifying management if an employee shows symptoms. “This should not only set yourself up to operate in such a way that mitigates your liability risk, but you are putting the onus on your employees to follow specific procedures, which will ultimately reduce your liability risk,” he says.