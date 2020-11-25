Many business owners have already shifted much of their operations to online sales, and have set up their digital presence on Amazon, Etsy, eBay or on their own sites using tools like Shopify, Magento and Big Commerce. “Many of our customers are doing online shopping only,” says Erika Tonelli-Bonnett, the General and Account Manager at Center City Pretzel Co. in Philadelphia. “Which is good for us as we operate a mail-order business which may hopefully see a surge in orders as we approach the holidays. We’re hoping Small Business Saturday will help give a kick to sales.”