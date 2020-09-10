For someone who is wheelchair bound or is unable to bear weight, for example, adjustable snaps and overlapping panels allow clothing to be put on while seated, reducing the likelihood of falls. People with upper arm paralysis, possibly due to a stroke or arthritis, multiple sclerosis or Parkinson’s Disease, can be dressed with the help of a caregiver, without moving their arms. In the age of coronavirus, caregivers can dress loved ones from behind, limiting face-to-face contact.