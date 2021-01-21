Regardless of whether or not your company has been affected by COVID, you are still able to defer your employer’s social security (FICA) taxes for the first quarter this year. This is not a credit or a forgiveness. It’s merely a push back in the due date — and you will still be required to pay up. Half will be due by the end of 2021, the rest at the end of 2022. But in effect, it’s an interest-free loan from the government.