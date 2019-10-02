So what is your policy about firearms at work? What’s acceptable behavior by your employees and outsiders? What incidents do you define as "violent?" What are the repercussions for those that commit a violent act? If an act occurs, what procedures should be followed by others to ensure their safety? Your safety policies should be reviewed annually and regular training should be considered. You do not want to put your employees at risk because they are not aware of what to do if a violent incident occurs.