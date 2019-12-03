Are Social Security benefits on the horizon for you?
If you’re trying to understand when to start receiving your Social Security retirement benefits, and have questions about eligibility, when to collect, and the application process, this free session is for you.
The Social Security Administration will host a free seminar on Dec. 11, at local offices in Upper Darby. The topics will include retirement age, how benefits are calculated, how to create an online account, rules for collecting while working, family benefits, and enrollment in Medicare.
The session will begin at 2 p.m. at the Upper Darby Social Security Office, 8645 West Chester Pike.
The seminar is free and open to the public, but registration is required by Dec. 6. To register, email richard.gaudiosi@ssa.gov or call 866-964-7397, Ext. 22429.
In addition, you can visit your local Social Security Administration office in person and use one of the “self-help” computer stations, where an SSA employee can assist. Or you can have someone at that office help you through the whole application.
There are 16 of these “self-help” computer stations in the broader Philadelphia region, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, but you’ll need an appointment. You can schedule, reschedule, or cancel appointments by calling the Social Security Administration at 1-800-772-1213 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. during weekdays, or by contacting your local agency office.
Office hours are typically from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except on Wednesdays. Social Security field offices are generally open from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays.
Beginning Jan. 8, 2020, offices will remain open until 4 p.m. on Wednesdays. This change restores Wednesday public service hours that were last in place in late 2012. You can locate the closest field office to you using the field office locator: www.ssa.gov/locator.