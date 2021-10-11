Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds more flights Monday, including multiple in Philadelphia, following a weekend of major service disruptions that left travelers stranded across the country.

According to the flight-tracking website FlightAware, the carrier has canceled 348 flights Monday and delayed another 271 flights. On Sunday, it had canceled 1,124 flights — with eight coming into and out of Philadelphia — 30% of its U.S. schedule.

The Dallas-based airline had blamed air traffic control issues and weather for its weekend “operational challenges.” Southwest was the only airline to report the issues on that scale.

The chaos has left some Philadelphians helpless, forced to take on costly hotel stays as they face multiple flight cancelations.

Jessica Welhaf, 29, has been stuck in Florida since Saturday and forced to foot hundreds of dollars after her connecting flight to Philadelphia was canceled.

Welhaf, of Bensalem, was flying home from Minneapolis from a monthly work trip. As her connecting flight approached its gate in Orlando, she was alerted that “due to a crew issue,” the flight was canceled. After navigating long lines and a nearly eight-hour wait on the phone with customer service, Welhaf was eventually scheduled on a flight back to Philly for Monday morning. Other available flights on short notice were upward of $1,000, she said, and the airline did not offer vouchers for food or hotels, which were filling up fast.

She found a hotel a few miles away for $100 per night, but as she packed up her belongings early Monday, she was notified that that flight was canceled, too. She was told she was rescheduled on a flight for Thursday — six days after her initial flight.

“Any expense that I incur, I don’t know if I can actually get it back, and that’s really hard, because I can’t afford to just throw money away,” she said.

Out of frustration and desperation, Welhaf opted to buy a $56 Greyhound bus ticket from Orlando to Miami Monday afternoon, where, after the five-hour ride, she’ll stay with family for the night. She found a $225 American Airlines flight back to Philadelphia on Tuesday.

She estimates she’ll have spent at least $700 on food, Ubers, and accommodations by the time she gets home.

“If I wanted to take a vacation to Orlando, I would have done it myself,” she said.

Southwest struggled all summer with high numbers of delayed and canceled flights. In August it announced it was trimming its September schedule by 27 flights a day, or less than 1%, and 162 flights a day, or 4.5% of the schedule, from early October through Nov. 5.

Last week, Southwest became the latest airline to announce it was requiring its staff to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Dallas-based company said its workers must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8 in order to remain at the airline. Employees can seek approval to skip the shots due to medical or religious reasons.

One analyst said a possible reason for the weekend outages may be a work slowdown by pilots who oppose the mandate. The pilots union denied it was part of a job action.

In premarket trading, shares of Southwest Air slipped 2.6%.