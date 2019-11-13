The girl, born in July 2011, was enrolled in Chesterbook Academy at seven months old and provided diapering. In December 2014, Chesterbrook told the girl’s parents she would be advanced to the “Intermediate” program. The girl’s parents expressed concern that she might not move out of diapers because of Down syndrome. In March 2015, Chesterbrook informed the girl’s parents it was expelling their daughter because she was not toilet trained.