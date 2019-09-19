SolomonEdwardsGroup, the King of Prussia-based national staffing firm, says it has purchased Quad656, based around the corner at 656 Swedesford Rd. in Wayne, and that the four women who ran it will join the larger company, along with their teams.
The combined firms have annual billings of around $90 million. SolomonEdwards employs around 200 in eight big-city offices from Boston to San Francisco, including 75 at its Drummers Lane headquarters, plus around 400 employees assigned to work at clients. Quad656 adds 25 employees in Wayne and Mount Laurel, plus around 50 assigned staff.
SolomonEdwards boss Edward Baumstein, vacationing in Jerusalem, declined to name the price. He is controlling owner of SolomonEdwards, with a minority investment from Radnor-based Boathouse Capital. Baumstein said his company financed the deal, with backing from Cadence Bank.
Baumstein said Quad656, led by founders Randi Goltz, Lori Marcus, Sheila Matthews and Patti Zajick, adds expertise in insurance and information technology company staffing, while SolomonEdwards offers the smaller firm its in-house support services -- “IT, marketing, accounting and human resources infrastructure, which they are very excited about” so they don’t have the expense of building their own.
The acquired firm looks forward to being part of “a motivated parent company with the infrastructure and resources to grow the business,” said founding partner Matthews in a statement. She called the acquisition “a catalyst for fresh thinking” that will speed new business.
Baumstein says his enlarged firm is among the few “middle-market” competitors, larger than local “boutique” staffing firms, smaller than multinational giants like Randstad.
SolomonEdwards sees itself as “executing” plans created by clients and their strategy consultants, by finding people needed for new or transitional roles. “Everybody needs a bookkeeper,” as well as underwriters, financial analysts and other positions in the $150-$250 an hour range, Baumstein said. “It’s our job to take the strategy from the strategists’ blackboard to make it the DNA of the company.”
Like the Quad656 founders, Baumstein previously worked for Philadelphia-based Ascys Resources, which through a series of mergers became an Atlanta-based public company in the late 1990s, and is now part of Netherlands-based Vedior N.V. Baumstein said he started SolomonEdwards in 1999. Quad656 opened two years later.
Baumstein expects the acquired firm will lose its current designation as a woman-owned contractor, which can be of advantage in filling some government and corporate contracts. The Wayne office of Quad656 will move around the corner to SolomonEdwards’ Drummers Lane offices.