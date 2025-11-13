Starbucks workers, including some in Philly, to join Red Cup Day strike

Unionized Starbucks baristas announced a strike on Thursday, including workers in Philadelphia, amid stalled negotiations between the workers’ union and the company.

The union, Starbucks Workers United, announced the strike Thursday morning, saying it would span at least 65 stores across more than 40 cities, including Philadelphia. The strike begins on Starbucks’ Red Cup Day, and the union has planned pickets around the country, including at the University City coffee shop at 34th and Walnut Streets.

Red Cup Day is an annual event at Starbucks when the company typically gives out reusable red cups for the holiday season. The union has previously planned walkouts coinciding with Red Cup Day in recent years.

The union said it has no set end date for the current strike.

A Starbucks spokesperson said “the vast majority” of stores will continue to serve customers.

Starbucks has several dozen stores in Philadelphia, and more in the surrounding counties. Of the city locations, seven are unionized. So are a couple more in the suburbs.

As they negotiate their first collective bargaining agreement since baristas unionized, Starbucks and the union have reached tentative agreements on 33 topics, the union has said. But financial proposals have become a sticking point.

“We made it really far in bargaining, and the company eventually began stalling around issues like better pay, better staffing, and also remedying all of the violations of labor law that they’ve committed,” said Silvia Baldwin, a barista at the 34th and Walnut Starbucks location ahead of the strike.

The union said earlier this month that negotiations had stalled after union officials rejected an April proposal from the company. They say that Starbucks’ proposal fell short on wages and staffing levels.

The union has filed hundreds of unfair labor practices charges against Starbucks, alleging that the company has not bargained in good faith, and that it fired some workers in retaliation for union activities. Those charges remain unresolved, according to Starbucks Workers United.

The recent strike vote is intended to bring Starbucks back to the bargaining table and finish settling the contract, said Baldwin.

“We are disappointed that Workers United, who only represents around 4% of our partners, has voted to authorize a strike instead of returning to the bargaining table. When they’re ready to come back, we’re ready to talk,” Starbucks spokesperson Jaci Anderson said Wednesday. “Any agreement needs to reflect the reality that Starbucks already offers the best job in retail,” Anderson added, noting that its hourly workers’ pay and benefits together are worth more than $30 per hour on average.

Anderson added that employee turnover is nearly half of the industry average, and that the company receives over a million job applications a year.

“Our customers can be assured that our partners will be ready to serve them at the vast majority of our more than 10,000 company operated coffeehouses and nearly 7,000 licensed locations throughout the holiday season, regardless of the union’s plans,” said Anderson.

Members of U.S. Congress recently sent letters to Starbucks, urging the company to bargain in good faith and expressing concern over reports of union busting. Signers included Rep. Dwight Evans and Rep. Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey.

“Starbucks must reverse course from its current posture, resolve its existing labor disputes, and bargain a fair contract in good faith with these employees,” reads the letter from senators dated Nov. 10.

How did the baristas get here?

Starbucks baristas have been organizing for years, with their first union vote held in 2021 at a store in Buffalo. Starbucks Workers United represents over 12,000 Starbucks employees at more than 650 stores, as of October, the union has said, out of more than 18,000 stores nationwide and in Canada.

The company’s count of unionized workers and locations is lower than the union’s, according to Anderson.

The union has held a number of single-day and multi-day strikes, including on Red Cup Day, over recent years.

While only a small share of Starbucks stores overall are unionized, Starbucks’s success in part relies on the relationship between customers and baristas, said Todd Vachon, assistant professor of labor studies and employment relations at Rutgers University, and a strike can potentially influence that relationship.

“It’s not going to really do any economic damage to Starbucks to have all these stores close for a day, but it can do economic damage in the long run if customers start to have sympathy with the workers and decide to shop elsewhere,” said Vachon.

Four years is a particularly long time to still be without a first union contract, said Vachon. But, he noted in recent decades, it’s taken longer for new unions to get a first agreement. Sometimes companies that don’t want their workers unionized will drag out the process, he said.

In September, Starbucks announced that it would shutter hundreds of stores nationwide, amid restructuring under new CEO Brian Niccol. That included six Philadelphia coffee shops, three of which were unionized.

The company has been grappling with declining sales at established stores amid the rising costs of coffee and labor. Niccol has also reworked Starbucks’ marketing strategy, moved to bring back baristas writing on cups, and set a goal of getting orders ready in four minutes or less.

According to the Starbucks Workers United website, local unionized stores include:

3901 Walnut Street 3401 Walnut Street 3400 Civic Center Boulevard 2201 South Street 1528 Walnut Street 901 Market Street 600 S 9th Street

This is a developing story and may be updated.