Starbucks workers walk out on Red Cup Day in Philly and beyond

Thousands of workers at more than 200 U.S. Starbucks stores plan to walk off the job Thursday in what organizers say is the largest strike yet in the two-year-old effort to unionize the company’s stores.

The Workers United union chose Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day to stage the walkout since it’s usually one of the busiest days of the year. Starbucks expects to give away thousands of reusable cups Thursday to customers who order holiday drinks.

The union said it was expecting more than 5,000 workers to take part in its “Red Cup Rebellion.” Around 30 stores also staged walkouts on Wednesday.

According to local union representatives, at least six locations in the Philadelphia are participating.

Starbucks is just one of many coffee shops in Philadelphia — including Good Karma, Reanimator, Elixr Coffee, Ultimo Coffee — where workers are organizing around labor issues.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.