Starbucks customers craving their chestnut praline lattes and peppermint mochas were met by picket lines Thursday.

Starbucks Workers United members across the country are striking outside over 100 stores. The strike is taking place on Red Cup Day — the coffee chain’s flagship event signaling the start of the holiday season. Workers say it’s the group’s largest single-day strike to date. They’re calling it the “Red Cup Rebellion.”

Marching in a circle outside Philadelphia’s 22nd and South Starbucks location, employees chanted, “When I say worker, you say power,” and “What’s disgusting? Union busting.” By shortly after 9 a.m. the Starbucks on 20th and Market was shut down, with employees standing outside with signs that said things like “Partners over profit”

According to Philly Workers United — which represents local Starbucks employees — local strikes were expected across four shops from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and again from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with the warning that customers will face “venti” (Starbucks’ phrase for large) wait times because of “short staffing.” The groups are asking for a contract that includes properly staffed locations and fair wages.

Unionized stores make up less than 3% of the 9,000 company-operated Starbucks stores. Starbucks workers began unionizing earlier this year and many are in the beginning stages of collective bargaining for the first time. This time last year, no company-owned store was unionized — now, over 300 across nearly three dozen states have had union elections.

But the caffeine buzz wore off quickly.

Starbucks Workers United says the coffee chain has illegally fired over 150 employees in retaliation for supporting the union. The company has repeatedly denied those claims.

The National Labor Relations Board has stepped in to stop Starbucks’ alleged union-busting four times, asking federal courts in Ann Arbor, Mich.; Buffalo, N.Y.; Phoenix; and Memphis, Tenn.; for Starbucks to rehire pro-union employees. The NLRB has asked for a “nationwide cease and desist order,” stopping Starbucks from firing employees for union activity, VICE reported.

This isn’t the first strike by Starbucks employees. What’s different, organizers say, is the day they’re doing it.

Red Cup Day is Starbucks’ signal to customers that holiday season has arrived. It’s the launch of the stores’ use of red paper cups instead of the typical white ones. On Thursday, the consumer holiday featured giveaways in which customers would receive a free, reusable commemorative red cup if they ordered a seasonal beverage.

This story is developing.