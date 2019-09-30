Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro will team up with Seth Frotman, executive director of the Student Borrower Protection Center, next Monday, Oct. 7, for a free town hall to discuss the student loan crisis in the state.
The event is open to the public, and will include a discussion with Shapiro, Frotman and other experts as well an open forum for parents, students and others affected by college debt to discuss their experiences, including problems with student lenders, loan servicers, for-profit colleges, and student loan relief scams.
The town hall takes place at the Community College of Philadelphia, Pavilion Building, Klein Cube (P2-03), 1700 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia PA 19130. RSVP is required, via email at publicengagement@attorneygeneral.gov.
Pennsylvania ranks second in the nation for college graduate debt, and the Delaware Valley represents ground zero for college loans. Nationally, student loans total $1.6 trillion and affect 45 million Americans, according to LendEDU.
Penn State, one of the state’s flagship universities, ranks among the most expensive public colleges in the nation, leaving a trail of indebted graduates, especially from its satellite campuses.
Two of the country’s largest loan servicers, Navient and PHEAA, the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, are based in Wilmington and Harrisburg, respectively. Both are routinely criticized for bad customer service and are facing lawsuits alleging that they steer borrowers into costly loans and fail to give them the financial relief they are legally entitled to.
Nationally, the class of 2018 four-year graduates’ average student debt totals $29,200, according to the Institute for College Access and Success, which issued a report with the latest data last month.
About two in three (65 percent) college seniors who graduated from public and private nonprofit colleges in 2018 had student loan debt. The 2018 debt level is 2% higher than the 2017 average of $28,650, according the Institute for College Access & Success.
Between 2008 and 2012, during the budget crises caused by the Great Recession, state and local appropriations fell by $2,000 per student. At the same time, student borrowing rose by nearly $1,100 per student. More recently, as state spending partially rebounded, the student debt situation has improved. With state funding increasing by $1,150 between 2012 and 2016, average student borrowing fell by $500.
Separately, on Capitol Hill last week, top executives from CommonBond, SoFi, Fidelity Investments, Empower Retirement, and other student loan repayment corporations are demanding closure of an IRS loophole that currently prevents employers from matching their workers’ student loan payments.
Through bipartisan cosponsors in both the House and the Senate, the companies are advocating for tax-incentivized student loan benefits.