An effective and fair approach to help existing student loan borrowers is to expand the income-based repayment plans already in place. The current most common plan limits a borrower’s payments to no more than 10% of income, and after 20 years of payments what debt is still owed is forgiven by the federal government. This plan mostly helps lower-income and minority borrowers, but it could be even more helpful if payments were, say, limited to 5% of income, with debt forgiveness after 10 years.