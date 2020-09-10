In addition to businesses not repaying the deferrals, there is concern that Congress and the president will decide that requiring all those voters to repay the deferred taxes is not a politically smart thing to do. Section 4 of the executive order did state: “The Secretary of the Treasury shall explore avenues, including legislation, to eliminate the obligation to pay the taxes deferred pursuant to the implementation of this memorandum.” If that occurs, the no-longer-deferred taxes are lost to the Social Security Trust Fund.