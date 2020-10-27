Right now and due to the pandemic, both Pennsylvania and New Jersey (as well as Philadelphia) have issued guidance that neither will challenge a company’s nexus nor seek to impose net income or wage taxes for an out of state or city business solely based on the temporary work activity of its employees. Also, and, at least for now, both New Jersey and Pennsylvania have issued guidance to employers to continue their withholding of taxes from employees who normally work within their state but are now temporarily working in other jurisdictions. But some states, according to Ragan, are “silent” on the pandemic and its impact on nexus.