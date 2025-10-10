Two top tech executives in the Shapiro administration are out as tech troubles pile up

Two top technology executives in Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration have departed as state officials cope with the aftermath of a damaging ransomware attack at the Attorney General’s Office and surging demand for private-sector data centers that will tax the state’s energy resources and security needs.

R. Brian Andrews has left his job as Pennsylvania’s chief technology officer and has advertised online that he is looking for work. A former career Army instructor, he joined state government in 2020.

Bryanna Pardoe, a former Main Line Health and Geisinger hospital technology official who joined the Shapiro administration in 2023 to run the Commonwealth Office of Digital Experience, was named acting CTO.

Amaya Capellán, a former Comcast vice president, has departed her job as the state’s chief information officer. James Sipe, a former Amazon Web Services cybersecurity leader who joined the Shapiro administration in 2023, is stepping in as acting executive deputy secretary for information technology.

The Office of Administration, which coordinates the state’s technology efforts, “cannot comment on personnel matters related to any specific employees,” spokesperson Dan Egan said in a statement confirming the interim replacements.

Last month, the ransomware gang INC took credit for stealing more than 5 terabytes of data from the state Attorney General’s office after that office reported that an August attack “was the result of a malicious operator” taking case and communications information offline and demanding a ransom payment, which state officials refused.

That attack has delayed civil and criminal cases in Pennsylvania courts.

In July, state tech officials blamed intermittent outages in the state 911 system on operating system problems.

Last year, a state employee was fired after losing state police and pension data on a state server, resulting in a series of legislative hearings and demands for more effective online security.