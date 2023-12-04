The fastest, cheapest, and best all-around internet providers in Philly
Consumer site CNET analyzed speeds and prices offered by local providers, including Xfinity, Verizon and T-Mobile. to see which one was the best.
Good internet allows for seamless conversation with coworkers on Zoom — and can keep the kids entertained in the next room.
Meanwhile, internet that’s lagging or unreliable can cause endless professional and personal headaches.
Philadelphians who are in the market for stronger Wi-Fi would be best served by Verizon FiOS for all-around service, though Comcast Xfinity offers customers more options, some of which could be faster and cheaper. That’s according to a recent review of Philadelphia-area internet providers by CNET, a consumer site that shares expert assessments of technology and electronics.
“Verizon FiOS checks all the right boxes: fast speeds for the price, a reliable fiber connection with symmetrical or near-symmetrical download and upload speeds, no contracts and no data caps,” wrote CNET senior broadband writer, David Anders.
For those in certain parts of the suburbs, Astound Broadband offers the cheapest introductory pricing, with plans as low as $20.
Here’s how the region’s internet providers stacked up in terms of monthly prices and speed ranges, according to CNET’s analysis of provider data:
Astound Broadband: $25-$60 for 300-1,500 Megabits per second (Mbps)
Comcast Xfinity: $25-$120 for 200-2,000Mbps
PhillyWisper: $50 for 100-600Mbps
T-Mobile Home internet: $50 for 72-245Mbps
Verizon 5G Home internet: $50-$70 for 50-1,000Mbps
Verizon FiOS: $50-$90 for 300-940Mbps
Some of these providers also advertise deals for certain existing mobile customers.
Not sure what internet speed your home needs? Websites such as Consumer Reports have handy online calculators. The Federal Communications Commission recommends a speed of at least 25Mbps for households with four or more devices, though experts say homes where multiple people stream video at the same time likely need 100Mbps or more.