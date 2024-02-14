Sneak peek: Terrain’s new event space on the Main Line

Terrain, the home and garden brand from URBN, is opening a new event space in Devon this May. The new space will be called the Atrium at Terrain Gardens and will have capacity to host seated events for up to 66 people.

“We continually get inquiries for smaller events, showers and social events on the scale of about 35 to 60. We continue to turn them away, which we don’t like to say no to people,” said Adam DeAngelo, executive director of URBN’s menus and venues division. “We looked at what … we have at Devon and where can you fit these groups.”

Terrain Gardens at Devon Yard can currently seat 125 to 130 people comfortably, but the new space will offer the ability to host smaller scale events including birthdays, showers, and rehearsal dinners, said DeAngelo. The space is already over 50% booked for its first month in May.

“The venue epitomizes the seamlessness of indoor and outdoor celebration that Terrain is known for,” said DeAngelo in a statement.

The Atrium is taking over part of a space that was previously occupied by Amis Trattoria, an Italian restaurant, part of URBN’s beverage and food portfolio of brands. About 2,800 square feet of the restaurant will be turned into the new event space, while the remaining 200 square feet will go to expanding seating at Pizzeria Vetri.

Amis Trattoria was one of the original businesses that opened with the launch of the Devon Yard complex in 2018. The complex features multiple URBN brands, including Anthropologie and Terrain. The restaurant brand, sold to URBN by Marc Vetri and business partner Jeff Benjamin in 2015, had three locations at its height. The Center City location closed in 2019 after its lease ended and the outpost in Westport closed last year due to poor performance, said DeAngelo. The Amis in Devon shuttered in January to make space for Terrain’s new event space.

“We had this one Amis kind of all by itself in Devon. It wasn’t something that we were looking to expand,” said DeAngelo. “It just seemed like a better use of the space.”

The Terrain event spaces in Devon are among three event locations for the brand. Last year, a Terrain opened in Doylestown, booking 100 weddings and events before its first day in business.

“We’re not your white tablecloth ballroom, we’re not your country club,” said DeAngelo. “We bring something very experiential … melding outdoor and indoor together, [bringing] seasonality from both a aesthetic standpoint and a food standpoint.”