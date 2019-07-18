Thomas Edison State University said Thursday that it will launch a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) program with courses starting in January.
The program includes specializations in general management, organizational leadership, and human resources management. It can be completed with 48 credits and all requirements can be met online, the university said.
The Trenton university, with a student body of about 17,000, plans to initially admit up to 20 applicants for the program.
The doctoral program is the second for the university, which currently offers a Doctor of Nursing Practice.
“Professionals pursuing the DBA will be able to infuse their learning immediately into workplace situations: applying knowledge and leadership, and understanding the outcomes in real time,” University President Merodie A. Hancock said in a statement.