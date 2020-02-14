Toll Brothers, America’s largest luxury-home builder, announced Thursday that it is acquiring Thrive Residential, an Atlanta-based urban developer, as it continues its expansion in the Southeast.
The deal marks the second Atlanta acquisition in the past year for Toll, which is headquartered in the Philadelphia suburb of Horsham. In May, Toll spent $93 million in cash to pick up Sharp Residential, which develops high-end communities in the Georgia capital’s northern suburbs.
The terms of Toll’s acquisition of Thrive were not disclosed. The deal includes about 680 lots that Thrive owns or controls throughout Atlanta and Nashville. In the Southeast, Toll Brothers also currently operates in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida. Thrive adds Tennessee to the map.
“Atlanta and Nashville are vibrant markets with favorable demographics and strong population growth,” said Douglas C. Yearley Jr., Toll Brothers’ CEO in a statement. “Thrive, which brings a diverse product offering to urban infill locations, complements our recent acquisitions of Sabal Homes in South Carolina and Sharp Residential in Atlanta and enables us to continue the expansion of our operations in the dynamic Southeast.”
Urban infill neighborhoods are typically characterized by higher density living and includes multi-family homes.
Toll Brothers sales revenues were $7.08 billion last year on sales of over 8,100 units. The stock, which has been on a rebound since October 2018, is now selling near its alltime high.
In January 2018, The Inquirer reported how Toll Brothers had expanded westward, gaining about half of its revenues from locations in such states as California, Idaho, Nevada and Arizona.
Last August, Toll Brothers finished buying up the section of Jewelers’ Row on Sansom Street in Center City where it seeks to build a 24-story mirrored-glass condo building. The company has been on a three-year quest to develop its first high-rise in the city. Construction started in October
Urban redevelopment in Atlanta recently intensified with the $2.8 billion BeltLine project, which is converting 22 miles of a former freight railroad loop surrounding the city. Toll is also building a double tower apartment project in the city’s Midtown.