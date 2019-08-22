Starting in the early 2000s, at least 27 different builders in Southeastern Pennsylvania sold houses that were plagued by leaks through stucco, around windows, and elsewhere, according to an Inquirer investigation published in November. Rushed production, under-trained workers, lower-quality materials, and lax oversight by builders and code inspectors had left more than 650 homeowners in at least 55 zip codes in houses damaged by water and requiring extensive repairs, the investigation found.