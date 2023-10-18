Nominations open for Philadelphia’s 2024 Top Workplaces

For the 15th year, the Top Workplaces program is recognizing companies in the Philadelphia area that earn high marks from their employees. Any organization with 50 or more employees in Philly and the region is eligible to earn a Top Workplaces honor.

The nomination deadline is Dec. 8. Anyone can nominate any organization, whether it is public, private, nonprofit, a school, or a government agency. To nominate an employer, go to Inquirer.com/nominate or call 484-323-6270.

Workplaces are evaluated using a 24-question survey that takes employees about 5 minutes to complete. There is no cost to participate, and winners will be published in digital and print editions of The Inquirer in 2024.

Energage, the Exton-based survey partner for the project, conducts Top Workplaces surveys in 65 markets nationwide. For 2023, The Inquirer featured 171 employers as Top Workplaces. Surveys went out to 83,747 employees in the region, and 46,119 responded.