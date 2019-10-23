The rate of growth actually increases with workers’ age. “We know that as of 2016, about nine million Americans 65-plus were employed,” said Susan Weinstock, vice president of financial resilience programming at AARP, the organization formerly known as the American Association of Retired People, “That’s up 60 percent from 2006. That’s an incredible statistic. And that cohort is expected to grow by 51 percent in the next decade.” The bureau also “forecasts a major increase in the 75-plus workforce, from 1.8 million in 2018 to 3.7 million in 2028, a 105 percent increase,” she said.