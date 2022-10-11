Top Workplaces, now in its 14th year of recognizing Philadelphia-area companies that earn high marks from employees, is open for nominations for the 2023 program.

Recruiting and retaining talent is at the heart of the Philadelphia Top Workplaces program. Employees evaluate organizations using a 24-question survey that the program distributes between October and January.

Any organization with 50 or more employees in the Delaware Valley is eligible to compete for 2023 Top Workplaces recognition, including public and private companies, nonprofits, government agencies, and schools. To nominate an employer, go to Inquirer.com/nominate or call 484-323-6270.

There is no cost to participate. Winners will be published in digital and print editions of The Inquirer in 2023.

Energage, the Exton-based survey partner for the program, conducts Top Workplaces surveys in 61 markets nationwide. For 2022, 178 companies were featured as Top Workplaces. Surveys went out to 92,940 employees in the region, and 49,613 responded.