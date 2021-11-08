After more than a year of facing COVID-19 hardships, employers are now working harder than ever to find, hire, and retain great employees. Philly-area organizations doing all three right are likely to be recognized in the 2022 Greater Philadelphia Top Workplaces program, now underway for the 13th year with free nominations open through Dec. 10.

Any organization with 50 or more employees in the Delaware Valley is eligible for consideration, whether public, private, nonprofit, government, or even schools. It’s free to enter, and anyone can nominate their workplace at Inquirer.com/nominate or by calling 484-323-6270.

Once nominated, workplaces are evaluated using a 24-question survey that employees are asked to complete between November and February. Winning companies will be featured in a special edition of The Inquirer in 2022 and online at Inquirer.com. The Top Workplaces program is conducted by Energage, an Exton-based firm.

“Through the Top Workplaces survey process, organizations get the data they need to recruit the right talent and the insights they need to retain that talent,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “If COVID taught us anything, it’s that asking questions and listening to employees is critical to navigating this new world of work. More than ever, you need to be more intentional about your culture.”

